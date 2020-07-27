Heidi Stevens is on what she calls a “purple mission.”
The mission — simply stated — is to bring “STOMP OUT” to Norfolk on Saturday, Sept. 19. And by doing so, she will help to raise funds and awareness for epileptic seizures and SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy).
“Because of our son Josef’s journey, we will be doing this until my last breath,” Stevens said.
Don’t misunderstand. Stevens said she is humbled to be on this mission and to be able to experience the kindness of the Norfolk community and beyond in putting this event on. In the past, that included getting support for Josef.
“Our cup runneth over — truly,” Stevens said.
Josef, who graduated from Lutheran High Northeast, is a student at Concordia University in Seward. On his first day in eighth grade, he suffered 12 seizures that eventually were determined to have been caused by epilepsy.
The purple event in Norfolk will be one of many that will take place across the country. They are usually at the same city in a state for five years. The past five years in Nebraska, the event has been in Hebron. This is the first year it will be in Norfolk.
“And if God is willing, after that (five years), I will pass the torch,” she said.
Heidi said she and her husband, Rod, feel blessed to have resources such as a therapy dog named Marvel provided for Josef. She also feels blessed when people and groups repeatedly step up to make things easier for her family or others who have epilepsy.
“I talk purple, one conversation at a time. Knowledge is power. That’s how our son got Marvel — through the Norfolk Daily News talking purple and sharing his story. That’s what I do now because I know that there are more people out there who need help. They have seizures.”
That knowledge includes anti-suffocation pillows, which are produced in the United Kingdom. The Chelsea Hutchison Foundation was created after the 16-year-old died in her sleep of her first night seizure.
Chelsea’s first nocturnal seizure took her life through SUDEP (Sudden Unexplained Death in Epilepsy). The Stevens family went through five neurologists and nobody ever mentioned SUDEP to them, Heidi said, even though Josef has them as well in his sleep.
“We want to continue to create seizure and SUDEP awareness to help others so nobody gets hurt or blindsided,” she said. “We want to keep the conversation going.”
To show the terror of a grand mal seizure, imagine shaking a child for 20 minutes. That’s similar to what can happen when someone with epilepsy has a seizure.
Then imagine waking up with no memory of it or even hours of the day. It causes a lot of harm.
There are many types of seizures. They can be as mild as someone seemingly daydreaming, which might get missed. Then they can be violent, like a grand mal seizure where the person is convulsing and can be injured. Agitation or fatigue also may contribute to them.
So what should someone do if they see someone having a seizure?
First off, someone should call 911. After that, try to help the person by getting them on their side so they don’t aspirate and choke.
“You always want to protect their head and turn them on their side. You want to cradle them, but let them seize, don’t constrict the convulsion. Do not ever put anything in the mouth. Do not check the mouth. You probably can’t even open the jaw,” Heidi said.
Medication may help control or eliminate seizures, but there can be side effects, including some that make the individuals want to sleep almost all day.
Josef got his dog from Domesti-Pups, which is based in Lincoln. Both the men’s and women’s correctional facilities in Lincoln and York are used to help train the dogs.
The program has been going for 20 years. Josef got his dog on June 29, 2019. This past spring, he was on campus and went down with a grand mal behind a fence.
His dog alerted for help, crawled under Josef and turned his airway for 10 minutes until emergency responders got there. Marvel saved his life, Heidi said.
“I’m drying my eyes a lot,” she said. “That’s the best I can say — truly.”
Marvel is a bernedoodle, which is a cross between a Bernese mountain dog and a poodle. Both breeds are highly intelligent.
“He’s an 85-pound miracle,” Heidi said. “They are quite the team. It makes you smile just to see them walk across campus, plus it brings joy to others as well.”
Josef, 20, had to learn the 90 commands that Marvel was trained to know. Marvel is with Josef around the clock. If Josef is going to have a seizure in his sleep, Marvel can tell. He will ring a bell three times, then nudge and crawl under him, turning his airway.
Josef is studying psychology. His brother, Jon Zimmer V, works as an attorney in nearby Lincoln.
Jon is also alerted on his phone if Josef has a seizure since he is closer than his parents are in Norfolk.
There’s a lot of work to do yet to prepare for the STOMP OUT, but Heidi said she would rely on Norfolk and her purple family.
People can register that day, but it is preferred to preregister so T-shirts may be ordered, for example.
The event at Fountain Point Medical Community includes a 5K walk or run. People are asked not to bring any pets to it. There will be a lot of service dogs at it.
To register, go to www.stompnebraska.org. Participants may create their own teams or join other teams. Donations also may be made at the site or at Elkhorn Valley Bank.
Stevens, who works as a nurse, said she was blessed to be raised with a wonderful set of parents who raised her with Christ.
Stevens said there are more people with epilepsy than a combination of Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis, but there isn't as much awareness.
“So I talk purple,” she said.