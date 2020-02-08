Their time to shine

The fifth Norfolk Area Night to Shine on Friday night at Harvest Church in Norfolk gave 100 individuals with special needs an evening of pampering and partying at Harvest Church in Norfolk.
The prom-like event was one of several hundred held nationwide. Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, Night to Shine is in its sixth year nationwide. It has grown from fewer than 50 host sites in its first year to more than 720 host sites and 115,000 guests globally.
The Norfolk Area Night to Shine is limited to 100 guests who have a broad range of special needs and are at least 14 years old. The event begins with a red-carpet stroll, and guests are then treated to a catered dinner and a special video message delivered by Tim Tebow.
During the evening, guests have an opportunity to participate in a variety of activities aside from the dance.