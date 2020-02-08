Night to Shine 2020

Kaylene Bigfire looks in the mirror after having her makeup done by Ericka Amen during the Night to Shine at Harvest Church on Friday night.

 Correspondent/Jake Wragge

The fifth Norfolk Area Night to Shine on Friday night at Harvest Church in Norfolk gave 100 individuals with special needs an evening of pampering and partying at Harvest Church in Norfolk.

The prom-like event was one of several hundred held nationwide. Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, Night to Shine is in its sixth year nationwide. It has grown from fewer than 50 host sites in its first year to more than 720 host sites and 115,000 guests globally.

The Norfolk Area Night to Shine is limited to 100 guests who have a broad range of special needs and are at least 14 years old. The event begins with a red-carpet stroll, and guests are then treated to a catered dinner and a special video message delivered by Tim Tebow.

During the evening, guests have an opportunity to participate in a variety of activities aside from the dance.

Tags

In other news

Research aims to protect Niobrara River for future generations

Research aims to protect Niobrara River for future generations

Standing knee-deep in Nebraska’s Niobrara River, Kayla Vondracek balances herself in the fast current, reaches beneath the water and searches for traces of algae. It's a wet, tiring process — but Vondracek, a senior, is enjoying every minute. Since coming to Nebraska in fall 2018 as an envir…

Their time to shine

Their time to shine

The fifth Norfolk Area Night to Shine on Friday night at Harvest Church in Norfolk gave 100 individuals with special needs an evening of pampering and partying at Harvest Church in Norfolk.

New education center gets boost from corporation

New education center gets boost from corporation

ALBION — The Boone County Agriculture & Education Center, now under construction on the fairgrounds, recently received a major financial boost from Cargill Inc. in the form of a $90,000 grant over four years.

Drones to be flying over NPPD transmission lines

Drones to be flying over NPPD transmission lines

Residents in Northeast Nebraska may be seeing drones flying around as inspection work begins on a Nebraska Public Power District transmission line that extends from north of Norfolk, through Pierce County and into Antelope County.

Flooding causes closure of highway between Idaho and Oregon

Flooding causes closure of highway between Idaho and Oregon

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Severe flooding in eastern Oregon closed a major freeway on Friday, forced evacuations in low-lying areas and stranded at least one family on their roof as other parts of the Pacific Northwest also braced for more flooding and landslides.