Norfolk police gave a suspect who had reportedly already committed two crimes the chance to walk away on Thursday, but the suspect declined that opportunity.

At 8:13 a.m. Thursday, a business in the 100 block of East Norfolk Avenue reported the shoplifting of several frozen pizzas and chips that a male suspect had concealed in a backpack that he was wearing, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. An employee at the business reported that the suspect ran westbound from the store and was near the intersection of First Street and Norfolk Avenue.

The employee provided a description of the suspect and said the perpetrator had a skateboard. Officers then located the suspect near Second Street and Park Avenue and identified him as 18-year-old Vito Desilva of Norfolk.

Officers recovered the stolen property and Desilva was given a citation for shoplifting. Desilva refused to sign the citation, crumpled it up and threw it on the ground, Bauer said. He then was issued another citation for littering, but he again refused to sign the citation.

The officer placed the citation in Desilva’s backpack and told him that he was free to leave. Desilva then spat on the marked police cruiser parked next to him, picked up his skateboard and struck the windshield of the police cruiser, Bauer said, causing significant damage to the windshield. Desilva then apparently fled on foot.

Officers followed and took him into custody, Bauer said. Desilva was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief and obstruction of a police officer. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

