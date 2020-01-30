Arrest action NDN
Daily News logo

A theft investigation resulted in an arrest on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Capt. Chad Reiman with the Norfolk Police Division said in a press release that officers were investigating a theft on Wednesday when they spoke with John Dieter, 29, of Norfolk, who was a suspect in the case.

While speaking to Dieter, the officers discovered he was in possession of drug paraphernalia, Reiman said. The officers then searched Dieter and discovered he had a small baggie in his pants pocket, he said.

The baggie contained a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, Reiman said.

Dieter was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Norfolk jail, he said. At the jail, another baggie was located in Dieter's pants pocket, Reiman said.

The second baggie also contained a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, he said.

Dieter was held at the Norfolk jail until he was later transported to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Do masks offer protection from new virus? It depends

Do masks offer protection from new virus? It depends

SEATTLE (AP) — People around the world are buying up protective face masks in hopes of keeping the new virus from China at bay. Some companies have required them for employees. Schools in South Korea have told parents to equip their children with masks and hand sanitizer when they return fro…

China counts 170 virus deaths, new countries find infections

China counts 170 virus deaths, new countries find infections

BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday raised the death toll to 170 and more countries reported infections from a new virus, including some spread locally, as foreign evacuees from China’s worst-hit region returned home to medical tests and even isolation.