A theft investigation resulted in an arrest on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Capt. Chad Reiman with the Norfolk Police Division said in a press release that officers were investigating a theft on Wednesday when they spoke with John Dieter, 29, of Norfolk, who was a suspect in the case.
While speaking to Dieter, the officers discovered he was in possession of drug paraphernalia, Reiman said. The officers then searched Dieter and discovered he had a small baggie in his pants pocket, he said.
The baggie contained a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, Reiman said.
Dieter was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Norfolk jail, he said. At the jail, another baggie was located in Dieter's pants pocket, Reiman said.
The second baggie also contained a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, he said.
Dieter was held at the Norfolk jail until he was later transported to the Madison County Jail.