Norfolk Public Schools announced that Austin Casselberry and Nina Buck have been selected for the roles of head speech and theater coaches, respectively, starting this fall, pending board approval.
Casselberry, who competed in speech at Columbus Lakeview High School, has judged speech across the state for eight years.
“It is an honor to serve as Norfolk Public Schools’ head speech coach,” Casselberry said. “I am inheriting a well-developed program from the previous coaches, and I look forward to stepping into this role and contributing to Norfolk's consistent production of top-performing speech competitors.”
Casselberry said speech was transformative for him in high school, and he is confident speech will be transformative “for all the courageous Panthers who join.”
Norfolk activities director John Erwin said the school is honored to have Casselberry head the speech program.
“He has done a lot of great things in our school system, and I know he will work hard and be dedicated to continue to develop our speech program,” Erwin said.
Buck has taught theater at Wayne State College for five years and recently devised a show called “Benny Builds a Contraption” with a children’s theater class. Buck said she is thrilled to see “what we can cook up at Norfolk High School.”
“Norfolk High School has an amazing theater program with a really dedicated team of students, families, teachers and coaches,” she said. “I am so excited to be joining the team as theater director. I think we're going to have a lot of fun and make some beautiful work along the way.”
Erwin said he knows Buck has the desire to continue to build on an already tremendous theater program at Norfolk High School.
“Nina joins our theater department with a great deal of energy and excitement,” Erwin said. “I think she will be a great addition to our staff and theater department.”