Theater in the park planned in Wakefield and Wayne

The Pulitzer Prize-nominated play “Love Letters” will be performed in Bressler Park on Friday, Aug. 7, at 6:30 p.m. and at Eaton Field in Wakefield on Saturday, Aug. 8, at 6:30 p.m. Both shows are free, with free-will donations accepted.

The Little Red Hen Theatre and friends of former Wayne State College professor Dr. Gwen Jensen are partnering together to raise money for their organizations, in addition to providing a safe and healthy entertainment option. The funds raised in Wayne will go toward purchasing a bench for the Dr. Gwen Jensen Memorial Garden, and funds raised at the Wakefield show will benefit the Little Red Hen Theatre.

“Love Letters” centers on two characters, Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III. They sit side by side at tables and read the notes, letters and cards — written over nearly 50 years — discussing their hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, victories and defeats. The show is directed by Rusty Ruth, Wayne State College assistant professor, and features T. Adam Goos, the Little Red Hen Theatre director, and Wayne resident Melissa Derechailo.

The show will run 90 minutes with one brief intermission. The show is appropriate for ages 13 and older. Rain location for the Wayne show will be in Ramsey Theatre on the Wayne State College campus. Social distancing and mask wearing are encouraged.

For more information about the event, visit www.littleredhentheatre.com. Event information also may be found on Facebook.

