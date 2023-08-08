The Norfolk Community Theatre promises its 2023-24 season will be “A Season To Die For.”
The community theater’s board of directors has announced plans to present three unique murder mystery productions for Norfolk and the surrounding communities during its upcoming season. Its third and final production will be a murder mystery dinner theater at the District Event Center in downtown Norfolk.
The season will kick off Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 5-8, and Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 12-14, in the Cox Activities Center theater on the Northeast Community College campus with “A Murder is Announced,” based on a work by Agatha Christie.
The show follows the announcement in a local paper that states the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock’s Victorian house. The victim is not one of the house occupants but an unexpected and unknown visitor. What follows is a classic puzzle of mixed motive, concealed identities and a second death and a determined inspector grimly following the case’s twists and turns.
Adam Peterson will direct this season opener. Auditions will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 22-23, in the Cox Activities Center theater.
The second show of the season will be the popular musical comedy “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” by Freedman and Lutvak. The show follows low-born Monty Navarro, who finds out he is eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D’Ysquith family. He figures his chance of outliving his predecessors is slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. This production is a murderous romp filled with unforgettable music, nonstop laughs and a scene-stealing role for one actor playing all eight of the doomed heirs who meet their ends in the most side-splitting ways.
Libby McKay will direct the production set for the stage Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 3, and Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 7-9. Auditions will be on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 5-6, in the Cox Activities Center.
The community theater’s themed “A Season to Die For” will come to a dramatic and mysterious close with a dinner theater production of “Murder Me Always” by Lee Mueller. The one-weekend-only engagement will be Thursday, Feb. 29, through Sunday, March 3, and will include dinner and a show at the District Event Center in downtown Norfolk.
This play centers on a struggling theater company that decides to stage a murder mystery show to boost attendance. However, things take a dark turn when the director is actually murdered during the performance. Be sure to catch this final production of the season to see how the cast overcomes this dark turn.
Holly Stanley will make her directorial debut with Norfolk Community Theatre for this production. Auditions will be Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 4-5, in the Cox Activities Center.
Season tickets for “A Season to Die” for are on sale now and may be purchased online at www.nctheatre.org or by contacting the Norfolk Community Theatre box office at 402-258-3782.