Gary Mauer — who has played the lead roles in “Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway — will be taking the place of Jeremy Stolle in the Norfolk Area Concert Association’s series concert on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Because of scheduling conflicts, Stolle, who is performing in “Phantom” in New York at this time, is unable appear in Norfolk.
Mauer is a theater actor who starred on Broadway and national tours as the Phantom and as Raoul in “The Phantom of the Opera.” He also performs with symphony orchestras all over the world, including the Brazil Symphony Orchestra, the Cleveland Orchestra, Chicago Symphony (with Marvin Hamlisch), Hong Kong Philharmonic, the Philly Pops and many others.
A Broadway veteran, Mauer has starred in many roles — from Enjolras in “Les Miserables,” Gaylord Tavenal in “Show Boat,” to Tony in “West Side Story” and Jesus in “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
Mauer performs classic Broadway with a variety of familiar favorites. He will be accompanied by his wife, soprano Elizabeth Southard, who has played Christine in “Phantom,” and pianist Dan Riddle.
“Gary Mauer has performed in the area in the past and will give our audience a wonderful performance full of great singing and familiar Broadway favorites. He has a warm and friendly rapport with the audience,” said Chuck Rowse, president of the Norfolk Concert Association.
The concert is Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m. at Johnny Carson Theatre.