Back-to-school celebrations are still on for The Zone, one of Norfolk’s after-school programs.
The organization is still hosting its annual “Rock the Block” event on Saturday evening, but this time it will be at Johnson Park and will feature different activities to implement social distancing.
The free event, which will be from 5 to 7 p.m., usually draws 400-500 people each year as families celebrate the beginning of a school year, said Donna Neeman, executive director.
It’s also The Zone’s largest annual fundraising event and the organization received about $16,000 from it in 2019. Neeman said she hopes even with the COVID-19 pandemic that most parents and their children will be able to still attend.
“We are hoping for the same turnout (as last year),” Neeman said. “We’re thinking with things spread out, people should still be able to be distanced. We’re also hoping now people want a reason to go outside and into the park.”
The event, which is in its fifth year, will be different than The Zone’s traditional carnival-like “Rock the Block.” It will feature music and various “zones” scattered around the park where families can play games.
“It has been a bit of a whirlwind because we started out with our planning as usual; we quickly found out we weren’t allowed to do bouncy houses and we had to completely change the way we saw our event,” Neeman said. “This will be the first time we are at Johnson Park, at a completely different location, doing completely different games.”
Most of the activities are no-contact, but if they do involve any equipment, children will be asked to use hand sanitizer beforehand.
About 30-plus volunteers will be helping with the event and will be required to wear masks. While it won’t be required for attendees, Neeman said she strongly encourages families to also wear masks.
A hot dog meal also will be available for purchase, which includes a hot dog, chips and a bottle of water.