The following is a Q&A with Norfolk Family YMCA marketing director Bethany Bockelman.
What services does your agency provide and who does it generally serve? We have a health and fitness facility, but we also offer a variety of programs from day camp in the summer to exercise classes, swim lessons and much more.
In what way does United Way assist you? We provide sponsored memberships and programs. United Way is a key factor in how we can provide so many community members with that opportunity.
Has your United Way need increased or decreased? It’s stayed about the same. We are always in need because of our role in the community.
Without the United Way funds, what would happen to this agency? We wouldn’t be able to provide as many sponsorships in Norfolk and surrounding communities.