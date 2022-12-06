The following is a Q&A with Norfolk Family YMCA marketing director Bethany Bockelman.

What services does your agency provide and who does it generally serve? We have a health and fitness facility, but we also offer a variety of programs from day camp in the summer to exercise classes, swim lessons and much more.

In what way does United Way assist you? We provide sponsored memberships and programs. United Way is a key factor in how we can provide so many community members with that opportunity.

Has your United Way need increased or decreased? It’s stayed about the same. We are always in need because of our role in the community.

Without the United Way funds, what would happen to this agency? We wouldn’t be able to provide as many sponsorships in Norfolk and surrounding communities.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska towns use clear skies, wide-open spaces to haul in tourists

Nebraska towns use clear skies, wide-open spaces to haul in tourists

MITCHELL — The long flat shapes of hot air balloons lay stretched out on the field. As the sun starts to rise, the balloons rise too, blasts of air puffing them up from the ground. A swirl of blue and green and white starts to unfurl. Air breathes life into a balloon shaped like Humpty Dumpt…

Power outages could last days after shootings at substations

Power outages could last days after shootings at substations

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Two power substations in a North Carolina county were damaged by gunfire in what is being investigated as a criminal act, causing damage that could take days to repair and leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity, authorities said.

Ukraine reports new wave of Russian strikes across country

Ukraine reports new wave of Russian strikes across country

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia on Monday unleashed what Ukraine called a “massive missile attack” across the country, striking homes and buildings, killing civilians and disrupting electrical power that caused blackouts and cut water supplies for the Black Sea port of Odesa.