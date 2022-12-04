The following is a Q&A with Behavioral Health Specialists director Jay Fleeces.
What services does your agency provide and who does it generally serve? We provide substance abuse treatments, outpatient mental health services, foster care, dual disorder residentials and other community services. In the future, we will be offering crisis stabilization services.
In what way does United Way assist you? They provide funds for community support to better assist clients in developing computer skills, résumé building, as well as any other resources needed for clients.
Has your United Way need increased or decreased? Neutral.
What percentage of your budget does United Way fund? Less than 1%.
Without the United Way funds, what would happen to this agency? We wouldn’t be able to provide certain resources to our clients.
— NEJLA MUMINOVIC