HUMPHREY — Kyle Schneweis, director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, was in Humphrey recently to discuss the Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT).
He met with law enforcement and Mayor Lonnie Weidner at the Humphrey Community Center days prior to the start of construction this week.
When he took over the Nebraska Department of Transportation 2016, Gov. Pete Ricketts said the NDOT does a good job, but there are opportunities to think differently than how it has traditionally operated.
“We’ve tried to think about how we could be more affective with our work, more efficient, and it may not seem like a project like this fits into that, but it very much does,” Schneweis said. “The NDOT manages 10,000 miles of highways, and there are hundreds of thousands of intersections, so trying to improve safety on that scale is a very difficult thing to do, and this solution is one that is being used in other states, and for whatever reasons, we just hadn’t considered it in Nebraska.”
Schneweis said because of the traffic count, the cost and how quickly it could be built, the RCUT is the best solution to make the intersection safer.
“I think we’ve come up with a solution that will work, and if we didn’t think it would work we wouldn’t be moving forward. We think it’s going to work. We’re going to save lives, we’re going to reduce crashes, and I think the community will be supportive of it.
“I know it’s different, and (people ask) why don’t we just build an interchange. We’d love to build an interchange, but the footprint is kind of tight, we have businesses right there, and quite frankly the traffic (count) doesn’t get us there. There were citizens in the county I talked to ... and they would call me ... whenever there was a crash and say there was another one. For me, those connections, the community support for doing something, is one of the reasons we’re here. The community helped drive us, and that’s a good thing. Hearing from the communities to help us make those decisions is a good thing. I like to think of them as supportive, although I know not everyone is happy with this solution, but they have a voice here, and they’ve had a part in our thinking from the beginning,” Schneweis said.
Traffic counts or ADT alone doesn’t justify an improvement, there are many different factors that determine whether improvements are needed and what type of improvement is ultimately determined.
There isn’t a magic number that would trigger a need for an interchange. When an interchange is considered it’s because a location is experiencing extended traffic delays due to high volumes and other safety solutions that have been implemented have failed to show an improvement.
The current ADT for Highway 81 is 6,900, Highway 91 (west leg) is 3,200, and Highway 91 (east leg) is 1,600 but, as members of the community have also pointed out, a lot of the traffic traveling through the intersection aren’t likely local, a lot of the traffic is through traffic.
As a department, the NDOT said it is striving to do business smarter. This means it is looking at how it can make improvements in an efficient and feasible manner while still providing that needed safety benefit. It said it has identified a transportation problem that needs to be addressed, and the RCUT is an efficient, feasible and proven safety solution.
“My recollection is we kept getting crashes, we kept getting calls, and Kevin (Domogalla, District 3 engineer) said we have to do something. We tried things (lights and signs) ... and so the challenge was we had to do something. I don’t know if RCUTs have been tried in Nebraska before ... but it got some real consideration here, and part of it was time, the urgency to deliver here, but also cost, and I would hope that Nebraskans would appreciate that about the decision-making process, that you have to be able to afford what you want to do,” he said.
It is believed only one interchange has been built in Nebraska in the past five years, and it is on Highway 2 by Nebraska City.
“They are very expensive, and take a lot of time, they’re disruptive, not to say we shouldn’t be evaluating them .... but at $5 million, $10 million, $15 million a pop, money runs out pretty fast when you’re trying to keep 10,000 miles of pavement smooth,” Schneweis said.
He said money does factor in, especially when other parts of the state want their projects to be top priorities, but data, such as traffic counts, also drive the decision.
“I know we looked at a round-about solution at one point, and those are options worth exploring. We put one of those in at a school in Hastings, and it was a very similar issue. Parents and the community wanted to see an improvement, and it was the same thing, an interchange (was examined). You try and find the right solution for the traffic, how it moves, what kind of community, and businesses. It’s a balancing act because there is not one thing that’s going to solve everyone’s problem for you,” Schneweis said.
A four-way stop will not prevent accidents, he said, because not everyone stops.
“If you’re driving on 81 at (70) mph or faster, and you come across a stop sign, most people will stop, but that one person who’s not expecting it won’t stop, then you have tragedy,” he said.
Schneweis said he spent a lot of time at the intersection watching traffic, and does not see anything more unique than other intersections that will explain the high number of accidents. He does understand people who live around this area are aware of the dangers of the intersections, but those unfamiliar with it, do not.
He said he discussed with Weidner moving the intersection north or south, but said it would impact businesses, “And while it still might be more cost effective, you’re talking years of study and years of design, and that’s one of the benefits of this solution is how quickly we can get it in. We we’re hoping it would already be in, but we had a little problem with the letting bids.”
Schneweis said there are no current plans to build more RCUTs, but it’s an option.
“It’s in our arsenal now. It’s not going to be a thing where we put one in, wait a decade to see, and put another one in. We think it’s the right solution for the right place. It’s a good tool of us to have as another option. Like the roundabouts, we didn’t wait 10 years after the first one to put another one, and those have been controversial at times, especially early on, and now what you see is people get used to them, and you have fewer crashes. I think we’ll see the same thing here. We appreciate it is new, and it’ll take a little bit to get used to,” he said.
He expects the project to be complete by Thanksgiving.
Schneweis said the NDOT will study the intersection once the RCUT is built, but he and his department feel they have a solution for highways 81 and 91 and potentially other areas of the state.
“My hope would be that we are looking at this as a solution (and for) other places when the need arises,” he said. “I don’t think we need to wait, I think we’ve seen the results in other states ... so I would hope that we are in a position to use this in other places right away, but we’ll watch it. We know there’s an education piece that has to go along with this. If you’ve never driven on one, then how do we (place) signs so you can actually figure it out, and also how do we give that support to people, so when they get to it they say, ‘Yea, this is what I’ve heard about, I know what to do.’ ”
During construction the speed limit will be 50 mph, but back to 60 mph when complete.
He said people driving north and south on Highway 81 won’t notice a change. The speed limit through the intersection has been 60 mph for several months, and Schneweis said, for motorists no longer making a left turn off of Highway 91, it should make it safer for drivers on Highway 81.