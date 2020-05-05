The latest COVID-19 numbers

Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health NDN
The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has posted updated totals for positive COVID-19 tests for its four-county area on its Facebook page, as of Tuesday night. 

The four-county total increased from 189 on Monday to 220 on Tuesday night. Individual county results are:

— Madison County: 193 positive tests and three deaths. There were 164 positive tests as of Monday and three deaths.

— Stanton County: 11 positive tests, which is the same as Monday.

— Cuming County: 11 positive tests, up from nine on Monday.

— Burt County: Five positive tests, which is the same as Monday.

The health department indicated that the Tyson outbreak numbers have not been updated as mass testing results have not all been received. Updates will be posted when available.

