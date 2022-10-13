A Norfolk agency has been instrumental in the recovery processes of many who have struggled with substance abuse.
The Connection Project is an organization that strives to help those with drug and alcohol addiction. They provide many services, one of which includes classes that boost every individual's physical, mental and spiritual well-being during the recovery process.
Annette Odvody, one of the Connection Project’s many clients, said the organization had helped her overcome her past substance abuse issues.
“It has helped me in a big way,” she said. “I am thankful for the Connection Project because it has helped me stay abstinent. I have been clean for over one year.”
Behind the Connection Project’s success is United Way, which has provided financial assistance to the organization. This assistance helps the Connection Project promote the organization to the community by notifying it of wellness and recovery opportunities that it offers to individuals who deal with mental health and substance use challenges.
“Without the support of United Way, we would not be able to keep our doors open as often as we do,” said Tim Young, the executive director of the Connection Project. “We would also have difficulty in reaching out to the community.”
Aside from classes, the organization also puts on events to give individuals a place to socialize. This past July, the Connection Project hosted a Comedy Night that was designed to boost their clients’ social health during their recovery.