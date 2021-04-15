Over the past month, students at the city’s three high schools showed off their work in play productions.

Norfolk High School presented “Frozen Jr.,” and up to 925 tickets were available for each of four performances last month.

J&J vaccine to remain in limbo while officials seek evidence

Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine will remain in limbo for a while longer after government health advisers declared Wednesday that they need more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot — and if so, how big the risk really is.

Blinken in Afghanistan to sell Biden troop withdrawal

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan on Thursday to sell Afghan leaders and a wary public on President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw all American troops from the country and end America’s longest war.

Chauvin won’t testify at murder trial in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defense at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd wrapped up its case Thursday without putting Chauvin on the stand, presenting two days of testimony to the prosecution’s two weeks.