Over the past month, students at the city’s three high schools showed off their work in play productions.
Norfolk High School presented “Frozen Jr.,” and up to 925 tickets were available for each of four performances last month.
Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine will remain in limbo for a while longer after government health advisers declared Wednesday that they need more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot — and if so, how big the risk really is.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan on Thursday to sell Afghan leaders and a wary public on President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw all American troops from the country and end America’s longest war.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defense at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd wrapped up its case Thursday without putting Chauvin on the stand, presenting two days of testimony to the prosecution’s two weeks.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits tumbled last week to 576,000, a post-COVID low and a hopeful sign that layoffs are easing as the economy recovers from the pandemic recession.
PLYMOUTH, Conn. (AP) — After more than 250 days on the run, an 800- to 900-pound beefalo that has been roaming the woods in western Connecticut since it escaped on its way to a slaughterhouse has been captured, police said.
MADISON — Prosecutor Joe Smith called upon eight additional witnesses before resting his case in the jury trial of Norfolkan Dale Matteson on Wednesday in district court.
After decades in Norfolk, Mayra Mendoza still didn’t feel as though she had a voice or place in the community.
For the past seven years, Northeast Community College has recorded at least a 98% success rate in which students have reported they either landed a job or continued education after graduating.
