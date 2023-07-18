By mayoral proclamation, The Arc of Norfolk was honored during Monday night’s Norfolk City Council meeting for its 70 years of service to the community. The Arc serves those in Norfolk and the surrounding area who suffer from developmental disabilities.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning read the proclamation aloud for more than 50 meeting attendees and then took a minute to allow for photos with Arc representatives and members.
“Whereas The Arc of Norfolk, a nonprofit, self-advocate and parent-driven organization with 134 members, is celebrating 70 years of advocating for the rights of citizens with developmental disabilities, and their families, throughout Northeast Nebraska ... and due to members’ collective desire to raise their children in their homes and their stubborn refusal to accept that institutionalization was the only option, The Arc was formed.”
The proclamation added that The Arc was formed in 1953 when little was known about the causes or effects of developmental disabilities, and when there were no programs or activities in the community for developmentally disabled individuals.
Moenning added that, “The Arc is a presence for direct advocacy in school systems assisting families in ensuring a free and appropriate public education ...” for its members.
The Arc offers a variety of training and programs and workshops for advocacy personnel and the families of those with disabilities, in addition to social and recreational programs for as many as 350 individuals.
In closing, Moenning spoke to the importance of The Arc’s mission for those with developmental disabilities.
“The Arc believes that every citizen, regardless of his or her developmental or intellectual disability, has the right to live, work, learn, play, worship and serve others within the local community, and also believes that, with proper support, a high quality of life is possible for everyone.”
The Arc’s executive director, Kayla Walnofer, also spoke to the history of the organization and its importance in the community.
“It was started by a group of moms in their homes who didn’t want their children to be institutionalized or taken away from them,” Walnofer said. “They began teaching the children themselves.”
Walnofer said that through community support and donations, the grassroots organization has continued to grow and meet important needs for those with developmental disabilities in Northeast Nebraska.
“These individuals have really been brought from darkness into the light. It’s important that they have their own voice, and we are here to help them have that.”
The proclamation comes in conjunction with Disability Pride Month, which has been designated as July 2023. Several advocates, members and their families were on hand to receive the distinction.
In honor of Disability Pride Month, The Arc will be hosting a celebration on Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Norfolk Family YMCA fieldhouse. The public is invited to join in the fun with games, photo booths, healthy snack and even Zumba classes.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information, or to donate to The Arc, contact its office at 402-379-1160.