The Afters will headline the 2021 Christian Cross Festival in June.
Organizer Brett Simonsen said in a press release Friday that he was excited to announce the dates of the festival and that the popular Christian band would be the main attraction at the event.
“The festival’s mission is to glorify Jesus Christ through Christian music, testimony and fellowship,” Simonsen said. “Everyone is welcome to come to the park and enjoy a fun-filled day. It’s going to be an awesome day where lives will be changed.”
The 17th annual Christian Cross Festival is set to take place on Saturday, June 12, at Skyview Lake Park in Norfolk. Festivities will begin at 2 p.m. and wrap up around 11 p.m.
The Afters have seen notable success in the Christian music industry, including “Light of the Sky” which charted at No. 1 on Christian music charts in 2010. They also have been the recipient of several Dove Awards, including New Artist of the Year in 2006 and Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year in 2009.
In addition to The Afters, Rhett Walker, Hannah Kerr, KJ 52 and Tom Golly also have been tapped as performers or speakers for the 2021 festival. More performers and speakers will be added to the line up as the event draws closer.
The festival will close with a fireworks display on Saturday night.
Festival regulars — such as a prayer tent, food vendors and a ministry tent also will be available. Face painting, crafts and inflatables, which have been featured at many past festivals, may be featured again in 2021, depending on COVID-19 restrictions in place during the event. Kayaking also will be available on the lake.
Two rounds of a disc golf tournament will be played on Saturday starting in the morning at Skyview Lake. Tournament director Jesse Kohl from Norfolk Disc Golf Club will host the event for the Christian Cross Festival.
Fundraising is currently underway to raise money for the festival. Simonsen said support — whether financial, volunteer or through prayer — is welcome and appreciated.
“A big thank you to all the businesses and individuals that sponsor Christian Cross Festival,” Simonsen said. “We could not do it without your support.”
Admission is free. The event is open to all.