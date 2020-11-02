STANTON — Two fugitives from justice made their initial appearances on Monday morning in Stanton County District, according to Stanton County officials.
Christopher Smith, 35, Galveston, Texas, was arraigned on a felony theft (probation violation) charge after he was extradited from Texas by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
Smith was originally arrested last year for stealing a mobile camper from the Off Road Ranch by the sheriff’s office. He violated his terms of probation and was arrested on a warrant in Galveston, Texas. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear again in December.
Marjorie Kuester, 41, of Neosha, Mo., was extradited back to Stanton County by the sheriff’s office following her arrest in southern Missouri on a district court warrant for contempt of court.
She paid $5,000 to purge her case and was released from custody pending further court proceedings.
Also in Stanton County District Court on Monday:
Kash Wolff, 27, homeless, was sentenced to 60 days for a revocation of probation on a drug violation. He was arrested earlier this year by the sheriff’s office on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Alissa Fink, 20, Norfolk, was sentenced 90 days in jail following her conviction of attempted possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy). She was arrested earlier this year in Stanton by the sheriff’s office.
Laura Everett, 36, Stanton, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine and will be sentenced in January. She was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop in Stanton earlier this year.
Derrick Phillips, 25, Norfolk, was given 60 days in jail each for convictions of reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. He was originally arrested last year in Woodland Park by the sheriff’s office and recently taken into custody on an arrest warrant.