Testing scheduled

Test Nebraska will be in West Point on Monday and Tuesday, May 18-19. Follow the flow of traffic into the Cuming County Fairgrounds.

 Courtesy

WEST POINT — Test Nebraska will be at the Cuming County Fairgrounds on Monday and Tuesday, May 18-19, to do COVID-19 testing.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has announced the testing for all residents and workers in Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt counties.

Testing will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 6 p.m. both days. People should enter the Cuming County Fairgrounds at the south entrance near the swimming pool and follow the traffic flow provided in the map.

Visit www.testnebraska.com/en to register.

Earlier this month, a similar testing event in West Point tested about 100 people.

