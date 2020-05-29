Testing in Valentine

North Central District Health Department NDN
O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department announced that Test Nebraska would be coming to the area on Tuesday, June 2, in Valentine.

To sign up for the Test Nebraska event, visit testnebraska.com in either the English or Spanish version by clicking the language preference. Click the start now button at the top to begin and complete the questions to the best of your knowledge. Based on the answers given, it will be determined if you qualify to be tested.

As of Thursday afternoon, the eight-county area of North Central had 25 total cases and 18 recoveries.

O'NEILL — The North Central District Health Department announced that Test Nebraska would be coming to the area on Tuesday, June 2, in Valentine.

