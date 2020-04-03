It’s a frightening concern for many people — there’s been a positive case of COVID-19 at a nursing home where a loved one is staying.
As the coronavirus continues to spread, it is bound to happen to more people and more facilities. And to some, it is alarming that the nursing home isn’t testing staff or residents who may have had contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
It is the belief of some people that by not testing, the virus will simply spread further as more people will be exposed.
Melanie Thompson is the emergency response coordinator for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, which has been coordinating COVID-19 testing for Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt counties.
Thompson said her agency has been working with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and investigating Centers for Disease Control guidance on how to deal with these types of issues lately.
“Though the pipeline for testing supplies is starting to open up, and we are able to do more testing, it doesn’t always make sense to test,” Thompson said.
As an example, Thompson provided the following scenario. A person might not have measles and not have symptoms of measles.
If the person goes to the doctor to test for measles on Tuesday, the test would indicate that the person was not infectious with measles at that moment. However, if the person went to Joe’s Cafe later and comes into contact with someone who is infectious with measles, the person could potentially develop measles by Saturday — even though the test on Tuesday said he wasn’t infected.
“In other words, testing a whole bunch of negative people might result in some positive tests, yes, but it also might give a whole bunch of false negatives and therefore a sense of security because the belief is that you found all the positive cases. However, with the incubation period being up to 14 days with COVID-19, people should actually just be vigilant because we can assume COVID-19 is all around us,” Thompson said. “A snapshot in time doesn’t really buy us anything by doing testing of all staff and residents of a nursing or healthcare facility; rather, it is better if all of the people in the facilities are wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) all the time and disinfecting all the time.”
The best advice for these public facilities is to always wear protective clothing and treat everyone and surfaces like the virus is present.