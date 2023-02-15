HARTINGTON — The day before Jason Jones is alleged to have fatally shot four Laurel residents and set fire to their homes, he and his wife, Carrie Jones, got into a heated argument.
The back-and-forth escalated to the point where Carrie Jones held a knife to her husband’s neck and pointed a loaded handgun at him. The reason? According to Brad Higgins, sergeant of the Nebraska State Patrol’s criminal division, Carrie Jones was fed up that Jason Jones hadn’t done enough to address her concerns about purported harassment perpetrated by Gene Twiford, one of the four victims of the Aug. 4 homicides.
Higgins was one of four witnesses who testified Wednesday afternoon during a preliminary hearing in Cedar County Court in the case of Carrie Jones, 43, who is charged with one count of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and being an accessory to a felony.
Jason Jones, 42, is charged with four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony, plus two counts of first-degree arson. He is alleged to have broken into a home occupied by Twiford, 86, his wife, Janet Twiford, 85, and their daughter, Dana Twiford, 55, at 503 Elm St. in Laurel, along with the home of Michele Ebeling, 53, at 209 Elm St., shooting the four victims and setting fire to their houses.
Jason Jones was arrested at his home, located across the street from Ebeling's, by the state patrol’s SWAT team the day after the slayings. He was found with severe burns and was treated for 12 weeks at a Lincoln hospital before being discharged and taken to the Nebraska Department of Corrections’ Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, where he is being held without bail.
Higgins, who previously served as an investigator with the patrol, spoke with Carrie Jones at her home on Aug. 11. In a conversation that was recorded on body cam footage, Carrie Jones said she didn’t know why Jason Jones would shoot the Twifords and Ebeling.
Earlier on Aug. 11, Carrie Jones had voluntarily met with investigators at the state patrol’s Troop B headquarters in Norfolk. Investigator Tony Kavan asked Carrie Jones about a knife and a .57-caliber handgun that was found at the Twiford residence, plus a .44-caliber handgun that was found in the Jones’ bedroom at their home.
Carrie Jones had identified each of the weapons as having belonged to her husband; investigators had already traced the firearms to Jason Jones.
Carrie Jones disclosed in her interview in Norfolk that she returned home from work in North Sioux City around 3 a.m. on Aug. 4. She saw an orange glow coming from Ebeling’s residence, she said, and later saw a man running from the residence. The man was Jason Jones.
Higgins said that Carrie Jones revealed during both of her conversations with authorities on Aug. 11 that her husband was severely burned, so she helped him remove his clothes and drew him a bath. Carrie Jones had also bandaged Jason Jones’ wounds and later helped him to bed, she told investigators.
But Carrie Jones wasn’t initially forthcoming during questioning. Authorities had been in search of the clothes that she said she had helped her husband remove, plus potential footwear that Jason Jones had been wearing.
She initially said she had put her husband’s clothes and shoes in a trash bag and tossed them out of the bathroom but had no idea where the bag went after that. Investigators were never able to find the clothing.
Moreover, Carrie Jones told Laurel Police Chief Ron Lundahl on the morning of the homicides that she hadn’t seen a person or vehicle leave Ebeling’s home, contrary to what she said in her Aug. 11 conversation with investigators in Norfolk that she had seen a man run out of the residence.
On Aug. 16, Higgins and Investigator Tim Doggett went to the Jones’ house to further question Carrie Jones. Authorities were still looking for the clothing Jason Jones was wearing the night of the homicides. That’s when Carrie Jones started to divulge information that she hadn’t previously given — not to Lundahl, not to investigators who questioned her at Cubby’s in Laurel on Aug. 5 and not during either conversation she had with authorities on Aug. 11.
Carrie Jones had a change in demeanor when she began describing a new version of events, Higgins testified. She had become emotional and the tone in her voice changed.
When Carrie Jones got home from work, she said she heard three gunshots and noticed her husband running from Ebeling’s house.
Jason Jones allegedly told his wife that he had shot Ebeling and had previously been at the Twifords.
Higgins said that Carrie Jones also alleged that, over the last three years, Gene Twiford had regularly driven by the Jones’ house and would make comments that were sexual in nature. She described what Twiford had been harassing her, and said, “This (expletive) has got to stop or I’m going to kill him.”
Carrie Jones had previously discussed her displeasure regarding Twiford’s purported behavior with her husband. She believed that Jason Jones hadn’t done enough to get Twiford to stop driving by their house and yelling at her.
Jason Jones’ apparent lack of initiative and Carrie Jones' subsequent disappointment led to the couple’s fiery argument on Aug. 3 that involved a knife and a firearm.
“She put the clip in and then racked it,” Higgins said of the handgun, “and she pulled the thing back. The purpose was to get him to react. She wanted him to feel something and know that she was hurting. She said it had to stop. … She was going to take care of it if it didn’t stop.”
Carrie Jones apparently didn’t tell her husband to kill Gene Twiford, but she said if he didn’t, then she would.
Higgins testified that Jason Jones didn’t know that Janet and Dana Twiford existed and wasn’t expecting them to be at the Twiford residence.
As for Ebeling and her fiance, Brian Welch, who wasn’t home when Ebeling was killed, Higgins said Carrie Jones described the couple as people who gave her “weird vibes.” But she didn’t disclose any type of conflict the Joneses had been having with Ebeling and Welch.
Higgins said that Carrie Jones also said she accidentally disposed of the clothes her husband had been wearing on the night of the homicides.
Surveillance footage from three different businesses — two in Laurel and one in Sioux City — apparently shows Jason Jones purchasing gasoline and red gas containers. Red gas containers were found at both homicide scenes.
INVESTIGATORS CONDUCTED an additional interview with Carrie Jones on Dec. 8. Authorities had been waiting for data extractions of the Joneses' devices to be completed.
Prosecutors presented screenshots of alleged conversations between the Jones couple.
The conversation appears to show multiple occasions in which the Joneses exchanged texts about Gene Twiford, some of which were sent on Aug. 3, the day the couple had been in an argument.
“Just saw that old (expletive) drive by he’s either at cubby’s or dollar general fyi,” Carrie Jones allegedly texted her husband. Jason Jones responded with, “Nice.”
Michael Maseth, an investigator for the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and a former FBI agent, testified Wednesday that data he reviewed from Jason Jones’ phone showed that he had driven past both Cubby’s and Dollar General upon receiving Carrie Jones’ text. Further, there was a photo on Jason Jones’ phone taken from a vehicle that appears to show the vehicle Gene Twiford had been driving that day parked in front of a downtown building.
Maseth said investigators located conversations between the Joneses that had referenced Gene Twiford dating back to March 2022.
A text allegedly sent by Carrie Jones said she needed sniper training and that she could “hit” Twiford at his house from her house. Jason Jones allegedly sent a response saying he really (expletive) hated Twiford and could kill him.
Carrie Jones, according to testimony on Wednesday, deleted a text conversation between herself and her husband on Aug. 3. Her explanation for doing so was to “clean up” her phone.
During her Dec. 8 interview with investigators, Carrie Jones allegedly disclosed again that she had been wanting to “get rid of the problem.” She was arrested on Dec. 16.
Assistant Nebraska Attorney General asked County Judge Douglas Luebe to bind each of Carrie Jones’ charges over to district court. Prosecutors weren’t trying to prove that she was the principal offender, O’Brien said, but instead that she was an aider and abettor. Nebraska law allows prosecutors to charge aiders and abettors with first-degree murder as if they were the principal offender.
For Carrie Jones to be convicted of first-degree murder, the state must prove that Jason Jones committed first-degree murder; that Carrie Jones participated or encouraged Jason Jones to commit first-degree murder; that Jason Jones had the intent to commit first-degree murder; and that Carrie Jones knew about his intent or possessed the intent herself to kill Gene Twiford.
“She makes it pretty clear that she had a specific intent to kill him to get rid of the problem,” O’Brien said. “And that problem was Gene Twiford to stop harassing her verbally.”
Nebraska law does not require somebody to actually be present and commit a physical act in order to be guilty of instigating somebody or encouraging somebody to do a crime.
O’Brien said that there was sufficient evidence to show that Carrie Jones had tampered with text messages, in addition to having thrown out Jason Jones’ clothes.
Carrie Jones had also been told by her husband that he perpetrated the killings, O’Brien said, and that she had known that there was a fire at Ebeling’s home and her husband had severe burns. She was harboring somebody who had committed an “evil act,” he said.
“Frankly, I think the evidence would seem to suggest but for Carrie Jones and her grievance with Gene Twiford, Jason Jones has little reason to want to have anything to do with Gene Twiford," O'Brien said. "Does the crime even occur were it not for her encouragement and provocation?”
Nate Stratton, one of the two attorneys representing Carrie Jones, said his client was trying to get Jason Jones’ attention, not encourage him to kill.
“She doesn't take part in either the buying of the gasoline or the gas cans that are used to commit the crimes,” Stratton said. “... I don't think there was any intention or encouragement to go kill four people in two burnt houses.”
Luebe, after the state rested, said he’d need 10 to 15 minutes to decide on whether Carrie Jones’ case should be bound over to district court. In an order filed after the hearing, the judge wrote that probable cause existed to bind her case over.
Carrie Jones is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Feb. 27.