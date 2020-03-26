O’NEILL — North Central District Health Department officials provided updated COVID-19 infection testing results on Thursday morning.
The results are listed in graphic form for each of the nine counties in its service area. In some instances, the final test results are not available as testing takes a few days.
If people have been traveling and they develop a fever or respiratory symptoms, such as cough or shortness of breath, they need to immediately self-isolate in their home and report to a health care provider or health department.