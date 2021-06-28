Dogs race at the 20th annual Jack Russell Terrier Trials at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park on Saturday. About 45 classes of dogs of all ages and sizes were entered in Saturday and Sunday’s trials. Volunteers, dogs and their owners braved rainy weather throughout the morning on Saturday. The annual event is the only sanctioned Jack Russell Terrier Trial in Nebraska. The sanctioned events include racing, simulated hunt trials and lure coursing. 

