As North Fork Area Transit wraps up the fundraising campaign, plans for reopening are in full force. The transit agency has adopted a smaller service model that will provide those services that the public needs most, including TeleLift schedule ahead rides that offer curbside pick up and drop off.
The tentative reopening date is set for Monday, April 3. Modified ForkLift bus routes will be reintroduced at a later date.
The Nebraska State Mobility Management Team, along with board members, are on-site conducting recall interviews with former employees, developing operating procedures and overseeing vehicle maintenance.
“We are working to restore service as quickly as possible. The fundraising portion was a huge undertaking and it has taken us a couple weeks to finalize all deposits and begin issuing payments to past vendors,” stated Corinne Donahue, senior planner with the State Mobility Management Team.
“We are very excited to see riders on our buses again and we want to do everything we can to ensure they have a positive experience with every aspect of our services,” stated Lacy Kimes, North Fork Area Board Vice President.
The transit agency will operate from its previous headquarters located in the northwest corner of the Norfolk Senior Center, along with its bus garage at 222 N. 4th St., Norfolk.
When available, information regarding reopening and available services can be found at northforkareatransit.com.