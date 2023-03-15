As North Fork Area Transit wraps up the fundraising campaign, plans for reopening are in full force. The transit agency has adopted a smaller service model that will provide those services that the public needs most, including TeleLift schedule ahead rides that offer curbside pick up and drop off.

The tentative reopening date is set for Monday, April 3. Modified ForkLift bus routes will be reintroduced at a later date.

The Nebraska State Mobility Management Team, along with board members, are on-site conducting recall interviews with former employees, developing operating procedures and overseeing vehicle maintenance.

“We are working to restore service as quickly as possible. The fundraising portion was a huge undertaking and it has taken us a couple weeks to finalize all deposits and begin issuing payments to past vendors,” stated Corinne Donahue, senior planner with the State Mobility Management Team.

“We are very excited to see riders on our buses again and we want to do everything we can to ensure they have a positive experience with every aspect of our services,” stated Lacy Kimes, North Fork Area Board Vice President.

The transit agency will operate from its previous headquarters located in the northwest corner of the Norfolk Senior Center, along with its bus garage at 222 N. 4th St., Norfolk.

When available, information regarding reopening and available services can be found at northforkareatransit.com.

Tags

In other news

Russian missile hits Ukrainian apartment building; 1 killed

Russian missile hits Ukrainian apartment building; 1 killed

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile struck an apartment building in the center of Kramatorsk on Tuesday, killing at least one person and wounding seven others in one of Ukraine’s major city strongholds in its eastern Donetsk region as it fights against Moscow’s invasion, officials said.

Wheels on the bus debate go round and round

Wheels on the bus debate go round and round

Monday evening’s meeting of the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education had a lengthy agenda to tackle, including approving the hiring of a number of coaches, the purchase of Chromebooks for student use and the release of bid documents, among other items.

Biden OKs controversial, huge Willow oil drilling in Alaska

Biden OKs controversial, huge Willow oil drilling in Alaska

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Monday it is approving the controversial major Willow oil project on Alaska's petroleum-rich North Slope, one of President Joe Biden’s most consequential climate choices that is likely to draw condemnation from environmentalists who say it flie…

What's known and not about US drone-Russian jet encounter

What's known and not about US drone-Russian jet encounter

WASHINGTON (AP) — When a Russian fighter jet collided with a large U.S. surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, it was a rare but serious incident that triggered a U.S. diplomatic protest and raised concerns about the possibility Russia could recover sensitive technology.