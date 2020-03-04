MADISON — It will probably be 2021 before the City of Madison and Madison County tear up the northern part of Madison’s North Main Street and replace it.
A tentative work schedule, cost share and other topics were discussed Tuesday by the Madison County board of commissioners and City of Madison officials.
John Zwingman, a representative of Advanced Consulting Engineering Services in West Point, updated the county on plans based on soil borings, traffic counts and load weight counts.
Zwingman discussed paving improvements on North Main Street from Fairground Road to the end of the Madison city limits.
Madison County also is responsible for part of the costs within the city based on when the Nebraska Department of Roads relinquished it after building a new highway outside of town.
Dick Johnson, Madison County roads superintendent, said there have been a lot of discussions about it, including by attorneys from both groups.
“The best they can come up with is the city owns the west half of the road and the county owns the east half, which I don’t agree with, but you have to listen to your attorneys,” Johnson said.
Known as Main Street North, the plans also include an upgraded storm sewer. Only the City of Madison will pay for that part.
Nevertheless, the plans also include paving the area north of the city limits, which goes by the courthouse. The county would like to have the portion in front of the courthouse paved with concrete, with asphalt used on the rest of the road up to Big Country Auto. The county will pay for the road beyond the city limits.
The estimated costs for the City of Madison will be about $620,000, Zwingman said, and the estimated costs of the county are roughly $615,000.
The project ultimately will have to be bid. Chances of finding a contractor for 2020 are almost zero, Zwingman said, so he would recommend having the engineering and design work completed. The project then could be bid in the fall, with work to be completed in 2021.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt asked what the county needs to do now to keep that schedule.
Zwingman said if the county agrees to this concept of sharing and work, then an interlocal agreement can be put together. Attorneys representing the City of Madison and Madison County can review it and then bring it to their elected bodies for approval.
Also according to discussions Tuesday, the City of Madison then would assume responsibilities for maintenance of the street within the city limits after new paving is completed.
Madison Mayor Al Brandl said the memorandum of understanding between the city and county should provide both a short- and long-term solution.
Brandl said if the county agrees to it, then the Madison City Council will consider it during its next meeting.
Schmidt said given the history of this and all the information shared, he is comfortable moving forward. The other commissioners said they agree and voted 3-0 to approve the concept of sharing costs for the road work.
The resolution also called for Madison County Attorney Joe Smith and Madison City Attorney Mike Brogan to begin working on an interlocal agreement for sharing construction costs and turning all maintenance over to the City of Madison.
Members present: Chairman Ron Schmidt, Troy Uhlir and Christian Ohl.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Richard Johnson, county highway superintendent; Todd Volk, Madison County sheriff; 10 from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: Three hours, 34 minutes.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Approved a change order for the Madison County, Stanton County, Northwest Project, for assessment of liquidated damages resulting in a net decrease of $1,200.
— Approved a revised proposal from RVW Inc. to expand the scope of work for a courthouse rewiring project to include the communications room, resulting in a net increase of $6,800.
— Awarded contracts to Johnson Trucking Sand & Gravel of Columbus, Matteo Sand & Gravel of Norfolk, and Emme Sand and Gravel Inc. of O’Neill for furnishing armor coat and road gravel for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
— Awarded a contract to B’s Enterprises of Norfolk for furnishing culvert pipe for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
— Awarded a contract to NMC CAT of Norfolk for furnishing grader blades for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
— Awarded a contract to Jebro Inc. of Sioux City, Iowa, for furnishing asphaltic materials from April 1 through Oct. 31.
— Authorized to advertise for bids for remodeling communication room, HVAC environmental control installation, electrical system upgrade and primary telecommunications pathways in the courthouse, with the bid date to be determined.
— Authorized advertising for bids for asphaltic concrete overlay projects for 2020.
— Approved the following agreements for the Benjamin Avenue East project: First Christian Church for borrow at no cost to Madison County, First Christian Church for temporary easement at no cost to Madison County, First Christian Church for permanent easement at no cost to Madison County, Randy S. Walters for permanent easement at a cost of $5,200.
— Approved a program agreement with Nebraska Department of Transportation for the Norfolk North project.
— Approved lease purchase documents with NACO Lease Corp. in the principal amount of $1,289,499 for the purchase of equipment for the road department.
— Postponed discussion of the E911 signs and estimated costs.
— Received an update that land discussions are continuing for the right-of-way acquisition on 841st Road northeast of Battle Creek.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.