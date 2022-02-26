A Tekamah woman will spend the better part of the next decade in federal prison for a 2020 kidnapping.
U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that 43-year-old Nora Gilda Guevara-Tirana of Tekamah was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for kidnapping. U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Guevara-Tirana to 100 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system.
After completing her term of imprisonment, Guevara-Tirana will begin a 3-year term of supervised release. Guevara-Tirana, originally from Mexico, faces deportation proceedings after her release from prison. She was convicted of kidnapping on Aug. 31, 2021, after a five-day jury trial.
On April 20, 2020, Guevara-Tirana requested that her co-defendant, Tanner Leichleiter, take her two grandchildren, ages 4 and 7, without car seats or shoes to Kansas to teach their mother a lesson. Witnesses testified that Leichleiter took the children to a drug house in Harvard and received a phone call while there that Guevara-Tirana had been arrested for kidnapping. Leichleiter then took the children to Kansas.
An amber alert was issued, and Leichleiter was located with the children after a report from a farmer in the area. When law enforcement located Leichleiter and the children, they found 10 guns, multiple ammunition and drugs within reach of the children in the vehicle.
This case was investigated by the FBI, Tekamah Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Wichita Police Department.