A man who took two children to Kansas without permission as a way to teach their mother a lesson will spend the better part of the next decade behind bars.
Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 32-year-old Tanner Joel Leichleiter of Tekamah had been sentenced in federal court by U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher to 8 years in federal prison for being a drug user and addict in possession of 10 firearms, including an assault rifle. After completing his term of imprisonment, Leichleiter will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.
Leichleiter pleaded guilty to the charges in August 2021.
On April 20, 2020, Leichleiter’s co-defendant, Nora Gilda Guevara-Triana, requested that Leichleiter take her two grandchildren, then ages 4 and 7, without car seats or shoes from Tekamah to Kansas “to teach their mother a lesson.” Leichleiter loaded the children into the vehicle, along with marijuana, a pit bull and 10 firearms that were scattered throughout the vehicle.
Drugs and guns were within reach of the children throughout the interstate trip, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. An Amber Alert was issued and Leichleiter was located with the children in Kansas after a farmer identified Leichleiter and his vehicle.
Guevara-Triana was found guilty by a jury of kidnapping and sentenced to 8 years and 4 months in federal prison on Feb. 23.
At his sentencing hearing, Leichleiter disputed that the circumstances of his firearm possession amounted to child abuse for a sentence enhancement, the release said, but the judge disagreed and found that Leichleiter had “no regard” for the children’s safety and that his case was an extreme example of illegal firearms possession.
This case was investigated by the FBI, Tekamah Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas and Wichita Police Department.