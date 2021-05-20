A group of teenagers suspected of having alcohol in a vehicle are facing multiple charges after attempting to flee police.
Just before midnight Thursday, a Norfolk police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a violation, but the vehicle fled from the officer at a high rate of speed, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
Other officers in the area monitored the vehicle and saw that it became disabled in the 1300 block of South 13th Street. As an officer pulled up behind the car, four occupants of the vehicle fled on foot, Bauer said. Officers observed alcohol in the vehicle.
Three of the subjects were located near the Love’s parking lot, and one was identified as Sheila Reyna, 18, of Norfolk. Following a subsequent investigation, Reyna was arrested for minor in possession of alcohol and obstructing a police officer. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
The other two were juveniles and initially lied about their identity, but were later positively identified by the officers, Bauer said.
The 16-year-old male driver was cited for felony flight to avoid arrest, minor in possession of alcohol, no operator’s license, false reporting and willful reckless driving, according to the press release.
A 17-year-old female was cited for false reporting, obstructing a police officer and minor in consumption of alcohol. Both juveniles were released to their parents.