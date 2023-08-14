Additional felony charges will be brought against two 14-year-old boys in connection to the shooting of an occupied residence in Woodland Park early Saturday morning.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said an investigation by the sheriff’s office revealed that a residence on Meadow Lane in Woodland Park was struck four or five times by gunfire and that the residence was occupied by a young adult.
The damage to the residence was not discovered immediately, the sheriff said, and the two teenagers now face felony charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm to commit a felony and criminal mischief. One of the suspects resides in Woodland Park, and the alleged shooter lives in Norfolk.
A girl who was with the two boys at the time of the incident may face additional charges, Unger said. She was cited and released over the weekend.
The motive for the shooting is believed to be over a relationship with a different female, Unger said.
“Fortunately, no one was injured and the investigation continues,” he said.
The firearm used in the shooting is believed to have been discarded in the area of Woodland Park Elementary, and efforts to find it have not yet been successful. A K-9 unit and drone technology have been used in an attempt to locate the firearm, Unger said.
Anyone who sees the weapon is asked to call the sheriff’s office immediately at 402-439-2212 or 911.