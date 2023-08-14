An 18-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Cuming County over the weekend.
About 2:55 p.m. Saturday, Cuming County dispatch received a call from Dodge County dispatch about a one-vehicle accident on A Road between 12 Road and 13 Road, the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
The location of the crash is about 10 miles southwest of West Point or 3 miles north of Snyder.
A Buick Lacrosse CXL was located in a creek near a bridge on A Road, according to the release. The vehicle was eastbound and left the roadway, clipping the bridge.
The driver, William Smeal of rural Snyder, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Smeal was a 2023 graduate of West Point-Beemer High School.
Responding to the scene were the Cuming and Dodge county sheriff’s offices, Snyder Fire and Rescue, Cuming County Emergency Management and the Cuming County Attorney’s Office.
The accident remains under investigation.