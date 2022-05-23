Two Brown County teenagers were injured — one critically — in a single-vehicle rollover accident Monday afternoon in Stanton County.
About 12:45 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the area near 3421 Old Highway 8 for an injury accident. The scene is near manufacturing company Green Fiber, about 5 miles southeast of Norfolk.
A 16-year-old girl was being prepared to be airlifted from the scene for treatment of her injuries, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger. The medical helicopter arrived on scene about 1:25 p.m.
Unger said she was ejected from the vehicle and is being flown to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
The driver, a 16-year-old boy, fled the scene on foot after the accident but was located by Stanton County sheriff’s deputies shortly thereafter. The driver sustained serious injuries, but it was not known if he was ejected from the vehicle, as well. He was transported by Norfolk Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. The driver will face charges, the sheriff said.
Unger said speed may have been a factor in the accident and restraints were not in use.
The Daily News will provide updates as they are made available.