PILGER — Just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office investigated a one-vehicle rollover accident about 3 miles west of Pilger on Highway 275.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the accident occurred when the lone 16-year-old male driver from O’Neill lost control of his westbound SUV as he slowed for stopped traffic on the highway.
The vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled, landing back on its wheels, Unger said.
The driver was not restrained and was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by ambulance. Both Pilger and Wisner Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, Unger said.
Speed and inexperience are considered contributing factors and the driver is very fortunate to have not been seriously injured, the sheriff said.
The SUV is considered a total loss.