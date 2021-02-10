STANTON — The host of a large beer party last June was given 90 days in jail on Monday.

Isaak Wiese, 19, Clarkson, was given the sentence by Stanton County Judge Michael Long for violating terms of his probation, said a Stanton County court spokeswoman on Tuesday. Wiese has been credited for seven days served, she said.

Wiese originally was sentenced to seven days in jail and one year’s probation.

More than 60 citations were issued for minors in possession of alcohol early on the morning of June 21, when the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of suspicious vehicles about 9 miles southeast of Stanton.

A large number of minors reportedly fled the area before they could be cited, and about 30 vehicles were impounded and towed. Three 16-gallon kegs and a large quantity of beer and alcohol also were seized by the sheriff’s department at that party.

