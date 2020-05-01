STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a near drowning at Maskenthine Lake, north of Stanton on Friday evening.
Just after 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to the emergency call of a 15-year-old struggling in the water near the swimming beach, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
The youth was brought out of the water by two friends after he was observed having difficulty in the water and had gone under swallowing a large quantity of water, Unger said.
The youth was found to be semi-alert and suffering from the cold water exposure. He was stabilized and transported by ambulance to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk for treatment, the sheriff said.
The beach area is posted as closed by the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, which operates the recreation area, and no one should have been in the water. As many as 20 youths were reportedly in the area at the time of the call, Unger said.
The sheriff’s office has investigated five prior drownings at the lake in the past 20 years and asks everyone to use vigilance and extra precautions when in the water and especially not entering water that is posted as off limits.
Stanton Fire and Stanton County Emergency Management also responded to the call for help.