Vape products

A STANTON COUNTY search warrant resulted in the arrest of two 17-year-olds selling vape products to middle school kids as young as 12. More arrests might be coming.

 Courtesy

STANTON — On Sunday afternoon while many were watching the Super Bowl, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Stanton residence near the high school.

The search yielded more than 400 vape cartridges and related tobacco products, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.

The search warrant was a result of an investigation by the sheriff’s office into the unlawful sale of vape products to middle school students in Stanton. Last week, two 17-year-old males were arrested at the Stanton High School on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of minors and unlawful sale of tobacco products to minors, Unger said.

The investigation revealed a large quantity of vapes stored at the Stanton residence,which were recovered during the search, he said.

Additional arrests are possible as the investigation continues.

Tags

