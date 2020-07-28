Teen injured south of Stanton

STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office investigated a one-vehicle accident about 11 south of Stanton on Highway 57 late Monday.
The accident, which the sheriff’s office responded to about 11 p.m. Monday, sent a 17-year-old Norfolk girl to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
The accident occurred when a northbound car driven by Carla Munoz-Medina struck an animal crossing the roadway and the vehicle veered across the southbound lane, striking a cable guard rail and coming to rest in the southbound lanes, Unger said.
Munoz-Medina was transported by Leigh Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services for treatment. Seatbelts were in use and the vehicle was a total loss.