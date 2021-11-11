Stanton teen accident

A STANTON TEEN was flown to the University of Nebraska Medical Center following an accident Thursday morning north of Stanton.

STANTON — A 15-year-old teen was taken by medical helicopter Thursday morning following a one-vehicle accident north of Stanton.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said a call came in at 7:52 a.m. of a one-vehicle rollover just north of 839th Road and Ridge Road, which is about 2 miles north of Stanton.

The 15-year-old driver was southbound and unrestrained, the sheriff said. The vehicle left the roadway and it appears the teen was ejected out the back window, and was located about 40 feet from the vehicle, Unger said.

LifeNet medical helicopter picked up the patient and transported him to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, the sheriff said. Speed appears to have been a factor in the accident, he said.

Along with the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, Stanton Fire & Rescue and Norfolk Fire & Rescue responded.

