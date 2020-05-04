Norfolk officers arrested a Norfolk teen after a high-speed flight from the police just after midnight Saturday morning.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a car driven by 19-year-old Nathaniel M. Mahlin of Madison at 12:25 a.m. Saturday.
Bauer said Mahlin had an active Madison County arrest warrant for first-degree sexual assault, and the officer attempted to stop the vehicle at Eighth Street and Pasewalk Avenue.
Refusing to stop, Mahlin accelerated quickly, driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed through residential neighborhoods until the vehicle left the roadway at 12th Street and Nebraska Avenue, where it damaged landscaping at a nearby house, Bauer said.
The car then aggressively backed up, narrowly missing a patrol car but then pulled to the side of the road as it was disabled, he said.
Bauer said Mahlin jumped from the car and ran from the officers, but officers located him hiding under a vehicle after pursuing him on foot.
He was taken into custody on the arrest warrant and also arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and obstructing a peace officer. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.