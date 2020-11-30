Arrest action NDN
Daily News logo

NORFOLK — An 18-year-old Norfolkan was arrested after apparently claiming he didn’t have identification, but fingerprints revealed his identity.

Capt. Mike Bauer said a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plates at 9:05 p.m. Friday.

The driver verbally identified himself as Nestor D. Gonzalez Toscano and stated that he did not have any form of identification. He claimed to be 19 years of age, Bauer said.

The officer was unable to verify that he had a driver’s license. He was taken into custody on suspicion of driving without a license and further investigation into the proof of his identification.

At this time, officers saw two empty beer cans and one full beer can in the vehicle, Bauer said.

Once at the city jail, his fingerprints were taken and submitted for identification. In a subsequent interview, Gonzalez Toscano said he lied about his birth date, Bauer said. His true age was only 18 years of age.

Gonzalez Toscano was arrested on suspicion of false reporting, minor in possession of alcohol and no operator's license. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Mysterious silver monolith disappears from Utah desert

Mysterious silver monolith disappears from Utah desert

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A mysterious silver monolith that was placed in the Utah desert has disappeared less than 10 days after it was spotted by wildlife biologists performing a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep, federal officials and witnesses said.

Beware of COVID-19 scams as vaccine approaches FDA approval

Beware of COVID-19 scams as vaccine approaches FDA approval

WASHINGTON (AP) — The coronavirus vaccine inching toward approval in the U.S. is desperately anticipated by weary Americans longing for a path back to normal life. But criminals are waiting, too, ready to use that desperation to their advantage, federal investigators say.

Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots

Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots

Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection — ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.