NORFOLK — An 18-year-old Norfolkan was arrested after apparently claiming he didn’t have identification, but fingerprints revealed his identity.
Capt. Mike Bauer said a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plates at 9:05 p.m. Friday.
The driver verbally identified himself as Nestor D. Gonzalez Toscano and stated that he did not have any form of identification. He claimed to be 19 years of age, Bauer said.
The officer was unable to verify that he had a driver’s license. He was taken into custody on suspicion of driving without a license and further investigation into the proof of his identification.
At this time, officers saw two empty beer cans and one full beer can in the vehicle, Bauer said.
Once at the city jail, his fingerprints were taken and submitted for identification. In a subsequent interview, Gonzalez Toscano said he lied about his birth date, Bauer said. His true age was only 18 years of age.
Gonzalez Toscano was arrested on suspicion of false reporting, minor in possession of alcohol and no operator's license. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.