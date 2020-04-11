Earlier this week, Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaimed Sunday as a statewide day of prayer in Nebraska.
He also issued Passover and Easter proclamations for Sunday. Some of Nebraska’s congressional delegation issued thoughts, and the Daily News asked several people to reflect on the importance of prayer and Easter.
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry said this sacrificial time for our nation — the social distancing, the changing of habits and routines and, for those in business, the closures, the loss, the negative multipliers of economic contraction — is painful. Most people are embracing this moment with understanding, good cheer and a strong national spirit, he said.
“Whether it be for Easter or Passover, many Americans customarily use this time of year to reflect upon suffering, redemption and higher things. As painful as the suffering has already been for our nation, large, in-person gatherings this weekend will have to be curtailed. I would still like to wish you and your family a blessed Easter and a joyous Passover,” Fortenberry said.
The Rev. Robert Schlismann, pastor at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton, said it is an unusual Easter.
“What was taken for granted by many, including me, is to physically assemble for worship. People assume freedom of religion guarantees that, but it doesn’t ... like this year. People cannot assemble in groups of more than 10. Schools are closed, activities are canceled. Restaurants only offer carryout. Businesses laid off or furloughed many. Sports and entertainment events are canceled.”
Schlismann said churches are affected as well.
“It’s not a plot to overthrow religious freedom, but an effort to lessen the spread of the COVID-19 virus through social distancing. That is a health restriction under which we live. Many churches developed alternatives to meeting in a building such as recording virtual services and posting them online. We do that.”
Schlismann said virtual services are not the first choice of many.
“Absence makes the heart grow fonder,” he said, noting that this may provide a way to appreciate what “many of us have taken for granted.”
“Let’s be grateful for the technology that allows us an alternative,” Schlismann said. “Until we gather again, Christ has risen!”
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said the words of Christ to his disciples seem rather fitting in this moment: In this world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.
“There's no time better than now for prayers of healing for those who are sick and prayers of peace for those who are grieving and anxious; for prayers of gratitude for those who are helping, and for prayers of hope that a better day, one in which we ever more closely take stock of the blessings of family and community, is coming,” Moenning said.
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse issued the following statement:
“On Easter Sunday — the day Christians celebrate Christ’s victory over death — our family, like so many across Nebraska, will again ask our Lord for his love and mercy during this crisis. For the doctors and nurses fighting this virus, we ask for wisdom. For the families stretching to make ends meet, we ask for strength. For the workers keeping our communities running, we ask for protection.
“We know that pain and sickness will always exist east of Eden, but we press forward during this uncertain time with hope, confidence and gratitude for his grace.”
The Rev. Steve Lund, pastor at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk, offered the following comments.
“In this unprecedented time when the Christian community is unable to gather together to celebration the risen Christ on Easter Sunday, we are not alone. Jesus is a risen Christ! Jesus is a present Christ! Jesus is a victorious Christ who has risen from the grave! We, too, are a resurrected body of believers who believe death is not the end. We are a people of hope who believe that on Easter Sunday all hope was fulfilled in Jesus.
“Let us rejoice in this fact that Jesus has been raised from the dead. Although we will not be gathering in our church buildings this Easter, the day will soon come when we will. Until that day comes, let us rejoice together and say: “He is risen! He is risen indeed! Alleluia!”