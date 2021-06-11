Tearing down the bank

Work began on May 19 tearing down the Elkhorn Valley Bank near Menards. Here are several photos taken over recent weeks showing progress that was made. The last photo was taken Thursday, June 11. The property is owned by Menards.

In other news

43rd Army Band opens Music in the Park Series

The National Guard’s 43rd Army Band opened Norfolk Rotary Club’s summer Music in the Park series in Skyview Park on Thursday evening. Presenting two ensembles and a symphonic band, the audience heard a variety of genres and tones.

