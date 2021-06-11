Tearing down the bank

Work began on May 19 tearing down the Elkhorn Valley Bank near Menards. Here are several photos taken over recent weeks showing progress that was made. The last photo was taken Thursday, June 11. The property is owned by Menards.
What do you think?
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian destroyer and support vessel are now sailing i…
NEW YORK (AP) — Do you own an Amazon smart device? If so, odds are good that the company is …
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell for the si…
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Health officials and experts around the world on Thursday wel…
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities rescued a man who said he had been trapped for two day…
Reader's Favorites
Articles
- Names released in Thursday morning fatality near Scribner
- Future of Telcoin moves forward in Norfolk
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run accident near Plainview
- Information sought in fatal hit and run
- Jennifer Brungardt
- Stacey Reed
- Officers find suspected psychedelic mushrooms during traffic stop
- Jennifer S. Brungardt
- Two earthquakes reported north of O'Neill
- In Omaha's suburbs of 1880s, failed factory town of Mascotte could have used a lucky charm
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.