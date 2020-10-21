There are many examples of positivity happening in Norfolk, including the TeamMates mentoring program.
The mission of the TeamMates Mentoring Program is to inspire youths to reach their full potential through mentoring. This is something that has been thriving over the years in the Norfolk area.
"Our agency matches caring adults with mentees to assist them in making positive life choices and to encourage them to pursue post-secondary education," said Susie Buss, coordinator of the TeamMates Mentoring Program of Norfolk.
The TeamMates Program provides one-on-one mentoring for students along with guidance during the school year to students in fifth grade through 12th grade in the Norfolk public and parochial schools.
Evelyn, a senior who has been in the program since she was a seventh grader, said she didn't really know the value behind having a mentor until she met Kelli Lollman.
"Over the course of our friendship, Kelli has become one of my greatest friends. Kelli, to me, became sort of like a cool aunt, one who listens and tries to understand me. She's been there for me when I struggled with stepping out of my comfort zone, and she's been there to see me flourish into someone who prefers versatility over a comfort zone," Evelyn said. "In high school, there've been seasons where friends have come and gone, and throughout it all Kelli has been there for me to count on.
“Not only has she shared her time with me, but she's also shared advice, hugs, laughs and honesty. It's crazy to think that what once started out as something I perceived being scary turned into one of the most rewarding decisions of my life thus far. Having someone to converse with on the most important things has been something I'm very thankful for."
The United Way assists in many ways, including by providing 14% of the Norfolk TeamMates program budget. This will be important as the program looks to continue to grow into the future, especially amid a pandemic.
"If we did not receive United Way funds, we would not be able to meet our program expenses and would not be able to provide services for the youth in our community," Buss said.
Administrator: Susie Buss, coordinator.
What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve?
In what way does the United Way assist you?
United Way provides funding for our agency. These funds help to cover our day-to-day program expenses. The assistance also gives us the opportunity to provide postsecondary education scholarships to the mentees in our program.
What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund?
United Way funds 14% of our budget.
What are some new or ongoing needs that your agency is facing?
Since 2012, our annual funding has decreased by 80%, so we are working on ways to bring in more funding to keep our program viable in the future. We are also always in need of people in the community to volunteer to mentor our youth.
If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would it affect your ability to serve others?
Share a brief anecdote about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served?
Here is what one of our seniors, Evelyn, had to say about the program in a speech that she prepared, "As a seventh grader, I didn't really know the value behind having a mentor. Which is why it took so much convincing for my Teammates chapter coordinator, Susie Buss, for me to finally join. To be honest, I believe my biggest reason for not wanting to do this was because of how shy I was back then. Meeting new people and letting them into my life was a pretty scary thing for me. I wasn't aware of how great this program really was and how deep of a friendship I could form with someone much older than me. I've been with the same mentor since eighth grade, and it's crazy to think that after five years, my time with my mentor will soon come to an end. Whether she knows it or not, Kelli has been a great influence on me and my growth over these last four years of high school. When I first got to know Kelli, I was definitely scared to share anything about myself with a complete stranger. I shared stories of what I was going through at the time, being a girl in junior high and high school, and she's shared her own stories of when she was my age. ... I think everyone knows that high school is a very pivotal time in anyone's life.
“So having someone I could always confide in that would just take the time to listen, made me feel like my feelings were valid. I think this program has done a lot for me in the sense that it gave me the ability to meet someone who allowed me to see many things in a greater perspective. It's safe to say that this experience has led me to try other new things and open myself up even more. I've gained a lot of confidence over the last five years and having a mentor like Kelli has definitely made me look at many things in life differently.
“I plan to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall and major in broadcast journalism. While there, I hope to make even more connections in my career field and with those around me. Once I reach my goal of attaining the career I'd like, I plan to set time aside to give back to this program that gave me so much over these last five years. I'd like to be able to become a mentor myself and influence someone as much as my mentor influenced me.
“I don't think many realize what this program does, because sometimes having a mentor can get overlooked. People don't always comprehend the influence of simply having someone to share your situations with can have on your life. This experience has done a lot for me these past five years, and I hope to one day do the same for another kid."
* * *
