ATKINSON — On Thursday, Sept. 16, the Team Jack Foundation will be hosting its ninth annual radiothon, which is the foundation’s longest running event.
In its inaugural year in 2013 in Team Jack’s hometown of Atkinson, the event raised $40,000. It now stretches statewide and has grown each year, raising more than $130,000 in 2020 for childhood brain cancer research.
This year’s broadcast will be live from Elwood from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Huskers Radio Network will continue to stream the annual radiothon event as it has for the past eight years.
Longtime Team Jack Foundation partner, Applied Connective Technologies, with locations in Albion and Norfolk, will be on-site to power the phone lines again for the 2021 event.
The radiothon features stories from families affected by child brain cancer as well as interviews with special guests that support the cause such as Rex Burkhead, Jordan Larson, Coach Tom Osborne, Larry the Cable Guy and more.
The public is encouraged to donate by calling 855-RUN-JACK or texting JACK to 243725. All donors throughout the day will be eligible for prizes. More than 25 radio stations will be airing the program, including 94 Rock (94.7 FM) in Norfolk.