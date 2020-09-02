The eighth annual Team Jack Foundation radiothon continues to raise money to go toward childhood brain cancer research.
“We are so thankful that at a time of uncertainty so many people were willing to support the radiothon,” said Kylie Dockter, executive director of the Team Jack Foundation. “The generosity of our sponsors and our supporters is truly amazing. On behalf of the Team Jack Foundation and families fighting child brain cancer, thank you for continuing to help us push forward in the fight.”
The eleven-hour broadcast day, hosted by Kevin Thomas and several guest hosts, was filled with more than 30 interviews with families affected by child brain cancer, as well as celebrities who are advocates for the disease.
Donations were received via phone as well as online throughout the day.
In addition to the normal activities of the annual radiothon, tickets are still being sold for a $25,000 giveaway contest. Tickets are available for a $1,000 pledge to Team Jack, with only 100 tickets total. Once all the tickets have been sold, a winner will be drawn and win the $25,000. Nearly 45 tickets were sold on the day of the event and the foundation will work to sell the remainder during September, which is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. While the lucky winner will receive $25,000, the Team Jack Foundation will raise $100,000 to put toward research.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Donations are still being accepted as well as tickets being sold for the $25,000 prize. To donate or get a ticket, visit www.teamjackfoundation.org/2020radiothon.