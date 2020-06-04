ATKINSON — Cancer drug development has improved in recent years, yet the timeline for new drugs for children lags significantly behind those for adults with cancer.
The Team Jack Foundation is trying to change that.
In 2017, the Team Jack Foundation joined other national nonprofits to fund a clinical trial of a project called TAK580. This promising therapy is an oral treatment taken once a week by children battling relapsed glioma brain tumors. To date, the Team Jack Foundation has committed $800,000 to this project.
Last month, TAK580 was acquired by Day One Biopharmaceuticals, a new company whose focus is to bring new treatments to market that benefit all ages, including children, fighting cancer. Day One said TAK580 (now called DAY101) would be its top priority. Day One is developing DAY101 as a targeted treatment for children with brain cancer and is working to bring this new therapy to market worldwide.
The name “Day One” was inspired by the “Day One Talk,” in which families first hear of their child’s cancer diagnosis.
The drug targets a mutation found in most low-grade gliomas, indicating that the therapy might work against tumors harboring these alterations. A clinical trial has studied the drug’s efficacy and has leveraged a novel blood test to detect tumor cell DNA, allowing the team to profile tumors for future targeted therapies and monitor response without the need for surgery, transforming care.
Day One’s announcement of DAY101’s development and fast-track for FDA approval is groundbreaking for kids fighting low-grade gliomas as there are few existing drug therapy options that target the specific mutations present in these tumors.
“There have been over 200 products approved by the FDA for adult cancers even in the last 20 years, but in the last 30, there have been less than 10 new drugs approved by the FDA specifically for children with cancer,” said Julie Grant, co-founder of Day One Biopharmaceuticals.
The drug has been tested in more than 250 patients, both adults and children.
In addition to the Team Jack Foundation, the development and progress of DAY101 was also funded by Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, Thea’s Star of Hope and Why Not Me?.
The Team Jack Foundation’s mission is to raise research funds and awareness for childhood brain cancer. The disease affects nearly 4,600 children each year and is the leading cancer cause of death in children. The Team Jack Foundation has raised more than $7.5 million for pediatric brain cancer research and has invested in nine research projects nationally.