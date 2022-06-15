ATKINSON — Team Jack Foundation, a Nebraska-based nonprofit, is offering a sweepstakes for a chance to win a rare 418-horsepower 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor.

To enter the sweepstakes, no donation is necessary. However, additional entry tickets can be gained by donating to Team Jack.

The Bronco Raptor is equipped with elite off-road technology and hardware.

The Team Jack Foundation's mission is to raise research funds and awareness for childhood brain cancer. The disease affects nearly 5,000 children each year and is the leading cancer cause of death in children.

Each year less than 4% of U.S. federal funding is solely dedicated to childhood cancer research, with even less spent on childhood brain cancer research. The Team Jack Foundation has raised more than $10.2 million for pediatric brain cancer research and has invested in 12 research projects nationally.

For more information, go to teamjackfoundation.org.

