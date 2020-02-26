LINCOLN — The seventh annual Team Jack Foundation Gala raised nearly $455,000 for pediatric brain cancer research over the weekend.
In seven years of the annual Team Jack Gala, nearly $3 million has been raised for research. With these funds and the others raised since 2013, the Team Jack Foundation has funded national research with an additional focus to build a brain tumor program in Omaha. The purpose of this program is to give regional children with brain cancer access to the best care possible yet remain close to home.
Jack Hoffman, an Atkinson 14-year-old who has fought brain cancer, helped inspire the creation of the Team Jack Foundation. The event at Lincoln’s Marriott Cornhusker Hotel this past Saturday attracted 700 people who heard inspiring stories from cancer survivors and those who are battling the disease.
Amy Robach of ABC News’ “20/20” and “Good Morning America” delivered the keynote and shared how her breast cancer was detected. Robach said she was deciding whether to do an on-air mammogram to promote October as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Her “Good Morning America” colleague, Robin Roberts, told her that she might save a life. She went ahead and did the mammogram and it ended up being her own life that she saved, as she learned of her breast cancer diagnosis as a result of the mammogram. Robach quoted a famous Charlie Brown cartoon, “We only live once, Snoopy,” said Charlie Brown, to which Snoopy answered, “Wrong! We only die once. We live every day!”
Of those in attendance, more than 20 families have been affected by the disease, two of whom shared their stories with the crowd.
Bill and Jodi Simants of North Platte shared the story of their 11-year old son, Grady, who was diagnosed in 2015, underwent surgery, received treatment and then was considered cancer free until September 2018 when they learned that his cancer had returned. After countless trips to St. Jude’s in Memphis, Tennessee, they are looking for another treatment option as his last clinical trial failed. “St. Jude’s is amazing, but we want to be close to home, where our support system is, to fight this fight,” said Jodi Simants.
Brent and Kathryn Gehring shared the story of their daughter, Emma, who was diagnosed at age 7 months and is now 7 years old and still battling. Late last year, after several months on a new trial drug called TAK580, which was funded by Team Jack, Emma was fighting for her life. “The tumor was dying, because of TAK580,” Brent Gehring said. “The problem with medicine and the reason we can’t give up and we can’t quit is the tumor was dying too fast. And because it was shrinking too fast, it was bleeding, which caused the seizures.”
Emma is receiving inpatient rehabilitative services to try to regain much of what she lost during that time, including her sight and her ability to sit up and to talk.
These stories are why the Team Jack Foundation continues to work to fund groundbreaking research and raise awareness for the disease, the leading childhood cancer cause of death.
Among the special guests in attendance were Rex Burkhead, Jeremiah Sirles, Kenny Bell, Brent Qvale, Matt Slauson, Johnny Rodgers and Joba Chamberlain, in addition to Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos and his wife, Kendra.
***
Want to learn more?
For more information on the foundation, visit www.TeamJackFoundation.org. Follow the Team Jack Foundation on Facebook.com/TeamJackFoundation, Twitter: @TeamJack and Instagram: @teamjackfoundation.