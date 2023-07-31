Jonelle Thoene, a family and consumer sciences teacher at Crofton Community Schools and 2022-23 Nebraska FCCLA Board of Directors Chair, received the 2023 Spirit of Advising Award at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference at the Colorado Convention Center earlier this month in Denver.
This is an honor bestowed on a Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter adviser from each state. This award is based upon the ability to recognize chapter advisers who are constantly faithful and often quietly working behind the scenes to ensure the success of their students.
This annual event brought together nearly 8,000 passionate FCCLA student members, advisers and guests, including nearly 300 participants from Nebraska.
Thoene also was one of two Northeast and North Central Nebraska FCCLA advisers who were recognized as master advisers, in addition to Ashley Harrison of Chambers Public Schools.
Emma Sohler of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge was selected to the jury round of the NLC Fashion Show, where she showcased their original designs to a panel of industry professionals.
Annually, Ford Driving Skills for Life and the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) selected Howells-Dodge as one of 25 state-level FACTS (Families Acting for Community Traffic Safety) National Program project winners. For the third year in a row, Howells-Dodge was selected as the Nebraska award winner and was the recipient of a $500 cash award. The chapter partnered with Teens in the Driver Seat to complete their “We’re Buckling Up” project, which included a seatbelt check at their school and a FACTS Day to educate high school students about safe driving.
Marissa Bruce, a 2023 graduate of Bloomfield High School, participated in the National Say Yes to FCS signing event, along with mentor Lee Ann Runyon. Bruce committed to studying family and consumer sciences education at Wayne State College this fall.
Of the 4,300 competitors, Nebraska had 188 participants who came home with 70 gold medals, 111 silver medals, and seven bronze medals. There were 50 top 10 award-winning events and those winners included these Northeast and North Central Nebraskans:
— First place — Brooklyn Eckert, Boyd County, Career Investigation, Level 2, gold; Carli Hamilton, Battle Creek, Hospitality, Tourism & Recreation, Level 2, gold; Izabel Hollatz and Baylee Settje, Leigh, Promote and Publicize FCCLA, Level 2, gold.
— Second place — Breanna Borchers, Battle Creek, Chapter in Review Portfolio, Level 3, gold; Avery Herman and Brooklyn Mattison, Wayne, Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Level 3, gold; Natasha Zeisler, Boyd County, Promote and Publicize FCCLA, Level 3, gold.
— Third place — Elizabeth Miller and Noelle See, Neligh-Oakdale, Chapter in Review Portfolio, Level 1, silver; Miranda Batenhorst, Logan View, Instructional Video Design, Level 3, gold; Emma Wubben, Hartington-Newcastle, Leadership, Level 3, gold; Josslyn Hoefer, Neligh-Oakdale, Sports Nutrition, Level 1, gold.
— Fourth place — Rose Woeppel, Chambers, Chapter in Review Portfolio, Level 1, silver; Tori Nelson and Kaydence Salmon, Battle Creek, Chapter in Review Portfolio, Level 2, gold; Hannah Scott, Chambers, Chapter in Review Portfolio, Level 3, gold; Katelyn Fletcher and Teegan Henderson, Boyd County, Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Level 3, gold; Kysa Loecker and Dalee Sazama, Bloomfield, Repurpose and Redesign, Level 1, gold.
— Fifth place — Winnie Huber, O'Neill, Chapter Service Project Display, Level 3, gold; Abigail Peden, Thedford, Entrepreneurship, Level 1, gold; Abby Ehlers and Cayenne Martin, Chambers, Food Innovations, Level 1, gold; Shayla Jacobsen, Plainview, Job Interview, Level 2, gold; Marisa Malander, Boone Central, Leadership, Level 3, gold; Tate Diediker and Alex Nelson, O'Neill, Sports Nutrition, Level 1, gold.
— Sixth place — Marissa Hilbers and Jayde Kreifels, Logan View, Focus on Children, Level 1, gold.
— Seventh place — Olivia Walter, Crofton, Instructional Video Design, Level 1, silver; Sidnee Hollum, Battle Creek, Teach or Train, Level 2, gold.
— Eighth place — Haylee Raygoza, Neligh-Oakdale, Chapter in Review Display, Level 1, silver; Adrianna Mincer, West Holt, Leadership, Level 2, gold; Mazie Beister, Audra Groth, Briana Johnson, Cassidy Maricle, Melany Preister and Natalie Schrad, Boone Central, Parliamentary Procedure, Level 3, silver.
— Ninth place — Savannah Hansen, Chambers, Chapter in Review Portfolio, Level 2, gold.
— 10th place — Claire Reiman, Boyd County, Entrepreneurship, Level 2, gold; Kassidy Biester, Miranda McGill, Myah Rankin, Madison Reilly, Mishayla Slaymaker and Taryn Stephens, Boone Central, Parliamentary Procedure, Level 2, silver.