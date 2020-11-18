Everything teachers do is for their students.
In a normal year, they already face tough challenges in keeping their students safe, happy and steadily learning.
With COVID-19, teaching has become a nightmare, said Kimberly Erickson, president of the Norfolk City Education Association (NCEA).
Norfolk Public Schools teachers, along with thousands statewide, are overwhelmed, stressed and frustrated with teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nebraska State Education Association (NSEA) published results from a survey Monday, revealing troubling thoughts and opinions of more than 6,500 teachers from around the state.
About 340 teachers from the Northeast region of NSEA and 340 teachers from the North Central region — which includes Madison County — responded to the survey.
More than 70% of the respondents from both regions used either the word “overwhelmed,” “stressed” or “frustrated” to describe how they felt about teaching right now.
Erickson, who is also a band/orchestra teacher at Norfolk Middle School and a member of the NSEA board of directors, said NPS teachers are struggling more than they ever had before.
“We have never been so tired in our whole lives,” Erickson said. “I thought last spring was tough. We — and I mean our students, staff and community — are getting hit hard with COVID right now. Our members are working so much and so hard and we are becoming more and more scared of the virus and how or whether we can keep doing what we are trying to do for our students and community."
Erickson has received thousands of calls from numerous NCEA members since March. She usually receives multiple calls a night from NPS teachers who are unsure how the upcoming weeks will unfold with COVID-19.
Since the pandemic hit, it’s not unusual for a teacher to come up to her crying in a hallway, or to call her late at night to confess fears and worries.
“This has been a rough fall,” Erickson said. “I thought (when) we get back to school, we would be face-to-face and everything would kind of go back to normal. But the virus sped up; more friends and family and acquaintances got sick. The phone calls I get are sad, they are angry, they are frustrated ... Our educators are struggling. I worry about their mental health and physical health. And then tomorrow we go back and do it again.”
About 83% of North Central teachers believe their district’s current learning model is equitably meeting the needs of all students. Only 59% of Northeast teachers believe the statement to be true.
“The responses left little doubt that educators are at the breaking point,” said Jenni Benson, NSEA president, in a media release. “They are concerned that the needs of their students are not being met. They are worried about their health and safety and that of their students and families.”
About 85 teachers responded to the survey from NPS, according to the NCEA survey report.
From the NPS respondents, 80% said they believe the current learning model is equitably meeting the needs of all students.
Teachers also were asked to rank their district on a scale of one to five regarding how safe they feel at work with their district’s COVID-19 guidelines.
With one feeling unsafe and five feeling completely safe, about 15% of NPS teachers responded a “two”, almost 40% responded a “three” and 29% responded a “four.”
While many NPS teachers are unsure about teaching in schools, the majority said they felt the safety of workers and students is a top priority of district administration and that the district is communicating effectively with COVID-19 updates.
The pandemic also has caused more people to step up in the district.
“There’s lots of anger and still is, because we have bad days. But there’s more people pulling their weight than I’ve ever seen,” she said.
Erickson said a common concern she’s heard among NPS staff is doubt on the district’s COVID-19 risk dials. Even though all NPS schools are in the yellow level still, the environment in the district has become more challenging with increasing absences in students and staff.
“Why haven't we changed anything? We are the red,” Erickson said about the Elkhorn Valley Public Health Department’s risk dial. “Our students and communities are out there in the red and they come into the schools. Should we be making some change? I think we should be.”
Erickson said NPS teachers are juggling with major obstacles like working long hours; trying to keep themselves, their families and students safe; and dealing with large absences in both staffing and student attendance because of quarantines.
“We had a teacher that was gone and there were 30 different teachers subbing in that (absent) teacher’s classroom while she was gone,” Erickson said. “So how did the kids actually gain? They didn’t. How is that positively affecting our students?”
Another popular issue among NPS teachers is planning time — almost 49% of the respondents said they disagree that the district is providing them with enough time to meet demands of their students, according to survey results.
Most NPS teachers are also educating students during the day and then heading home at night to plan remote curriculum for the hordes of students in quarantine, Erickson said.
Some districts, including NPS, have implemented monetary incentives for substitutes or extra planning time for teachers to help compensate the heavy workload. But the pandemic is still taking a toll.
The survey showed that statewide nearly one in four teachers plan to leave the profession by the end of the school year. Ten of the 85 NPS respondents said they are planning to either retire or leave teaching as soon as they can find another job.
For NPS, 80% of teachers are working more than they did last year: 33% said they work 1-3 hours more a week; 38% said 4-6 more hours a week; and 22% said 10-12 more hours a week.
The results sparked the NSEA to file a petition to the Nebraska State Board of Education, asking for several measures to be implemented, including a statewide mask mandate; providing plan time and curriculum adjustments; a limitation on all gatherings to 10 people; indoor dining closures for all restaurants and bars; and de-densification of classrooms, among others.
Later on Monday, the state board filed a resolution recommending a statewide mask mandate to ensure the safety of all students, staff and community members.
Gov. Pete Ricketts hasn’t wavered from his opposition of mask mandates. In press briefings on Friday and Monday, Ricketts reminded viewers that mask mandates are not part of the state’s plan to control the COVID-19 pandemic.
Erickson said with the rising cases in Madison County, the fight isn’t over yet. The Norfolk community has to realize the severity of COVID-19 before anything can improve, she said.
“We lost some teachers last year because of COVID. They weren’t done teaching yet,” Erickson said. “I’m afraid of who we will lose this year. We do great work, but now we are up against the wall — scared, tired, anxious.”